Software’s (STWRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Software has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.84.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

