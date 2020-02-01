SocialCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2,931.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $2,931.00 and $12.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 144.1% higher against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

