Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,935,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,765,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,503,894.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.