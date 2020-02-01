Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran Sells 25,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.48 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

