Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $52,150.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,993.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. ValuEngine cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

