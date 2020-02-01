SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $75.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

SKYW stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 715,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,890. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

