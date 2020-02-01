SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Shares of SKM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 340,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
