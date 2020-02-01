SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 340,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

