Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.50 ($122.67).

SIX2 stock opened at €91.15 ($105.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. Sixt has a 1 year low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 1 year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.77.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

