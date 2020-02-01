SIX (SIX) Price Up 22.7% This Week

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $133,569.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

