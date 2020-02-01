Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

SLP stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.81 million, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 507,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 532.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $2,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

