Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.08. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,787 shares changing hands.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sims Metal Management in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

