Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $132.86 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

