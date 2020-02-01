SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $71.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $88.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $290.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.25 million, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.