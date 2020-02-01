Silver Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EAGL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $10.10. Silver Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Silver Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAGL)

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company will seek to capitalize on the deal sourcing, investing and operating to indentify, acquire and operate media or entertainment businesses, including providers of content in the United States or internationally, although it may pursue acquisition opportunities in other sectors.

