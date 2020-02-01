Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Down 13.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $102.15 and last traded at $102.76, 1,764,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 483% from the average session volume of 302,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

