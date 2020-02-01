Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $98.31 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
