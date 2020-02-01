Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $6.19 on Thursday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 519,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,044. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.