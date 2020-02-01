Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Silgan stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 980,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

