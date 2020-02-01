SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAPE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CAPE traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $121.75 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92.

