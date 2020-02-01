SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. 4,369,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

