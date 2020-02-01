SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $44.84. 503,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,257. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

