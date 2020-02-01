Sicart Associates LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 322,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,837,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 997,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.