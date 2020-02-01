Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 49.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 806,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

