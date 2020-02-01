Sicart Associates LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,700 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Tripadvisor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 2,949,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.