Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

