Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $125.40 and a one year high of $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

