Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 767 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,600. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

