Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,565,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,347,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 9,482,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

