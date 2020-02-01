Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 3,398,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,822. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

