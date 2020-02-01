Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Total by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,078. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

