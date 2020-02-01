Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of NVG remained flat at $$16.97 during trading on Friday. 255,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,314. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

