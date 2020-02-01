Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

TSLA stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $650.57. 15,575,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

