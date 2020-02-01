Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,402.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,275.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.