Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 245,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

