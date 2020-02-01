Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,339 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,822. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.