Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,563 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,885,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 2,054,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,743. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.