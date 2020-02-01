Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 1,412,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 107.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 770.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 159,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

