Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) target price (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shaftesbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 899 ($11.83). 350,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 887.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 105.76. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

