SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,677 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,113 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

