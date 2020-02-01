SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,767.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,936,893 shares of company stock worth $20,249,484. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

