SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

