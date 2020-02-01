SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,061,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $21,355,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $15,313,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $13,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

