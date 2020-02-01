SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $278.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.57 and its 200 day moving average is $264.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

