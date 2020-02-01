SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qiagen worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Qiagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Qiagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Qiagen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 484,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

QGEN stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

