SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 344.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.62.

Shares of AME stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

