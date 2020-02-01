Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VII. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.88.
Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.64. 1,107,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.67.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.
