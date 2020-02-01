Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VII. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.88.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.64. 1,107,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.67.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.