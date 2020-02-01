ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

