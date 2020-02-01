ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given “Positive” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their positive rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $370.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.28.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. 2,432,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.30. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $209.99 and a 12-month high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

