ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $788.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.28.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

