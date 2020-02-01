Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,461. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

